PSL 2023: Mohammad Rizwan leaves behind Babar Azam

Mohammad Rizwan during a match of the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL). —Twitter/@iFarooqui786

Multan Sultans Skipper Mohammad Rizwan on Saturday reclaimed his spot as the highest run-scorer of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the season final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

During the second Eliminator yesterday, Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam displaced Rizwan from this spot after scoring his 37th run in the match.

Previously, Rizwan had scored 516 runs; whereas, Babar reached 517 runs to become the highest run-scorer. Overall, Babar scored 42 in 36 balls.

Today, during the final against Lahore Qalandars at their home ground, Rizwan scored two boundaries to top the list once again with 524 runs.

Rizwan is the only batter in PSL to have scored 500+ runs in three seasons. Babar has achieved this milestone in two editions.

When this story was filed, Multan had scored 105-1 in 10.1 overs while chasing a mammoth 201-run target.

Lahore's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi played an exceptional knock to help his team keep title-defence hopes alive. Shaheen scored 44 off 15 balls and also partnered with Abdullah Shafique for a match-turning partnership. They scored quick 66 runs in 27 balls to help Lahore set Multan a daunting target of 201 runs.

Apart from Shaheen, Abdullah also played a sensible knock. He scored 65 runs off 40 balls including eight boundaries and two maximums.

After a brisk start, where Lahore scored 34 runs in the first three overs, opener Tahir Baig was dismissed by Ihsanullah with a sharp short ball. The right-hander scored 30 runs in 18 balls.

The wicket, coupled with some good bowling, helped Multan stem the flow of runs as Lahore reached 82-1 at the halfway mark.

Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique added 57 runs in 38 balls for the second wicket but, just when they decided to increase the rate of scoring, Multan dismantled the batting side's plans with four quick wickets.