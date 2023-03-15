Ramadan 2023: What are the office timings in Pakistan?

Employees at health tech company Sehat Kahani answer calls at the main office in Karachi, Pakistan on April 14, 2022. — Reuters

The monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures decided the new timings for office work in Ramadan 2023.

According to details, the office timings during the holy month will be 7:30am to 2:30pm and up to 12:30pm on Fridays starting from the first of Ramadan. The same work schedule will be followed in the summer season.

An official notification has not yet been issued yet. However, the decision has been made by the committee — which met in Islamabad on Monday — with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair.

Meanwhile, a meeting for the Ramadan moonsighting has been scheduled for March 22.

“The central meeting for the sighting of the moon of Ramadan will be held on Wednesday, March 22 (corresponding to 29 Shaban) after Asr prayer at Provincial Auqaf Peshawar under the chairmanship of Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad," the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement.



If the moon is sighted on March 22 then it would mean that the first Roza will fall on March 23 and if this does not happen then Ramadan will start on March 24.



However, as per the ministry, the final decision on the crescent sighting will be made by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Abdul Khabir Azad.