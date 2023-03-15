Ramadan chand 2023: When will be the first Roza in Pakistan?

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sighting the Muharram moon, on the roof top of Deputy Commissioner's office, Quetta, July 29, 2022. — Twitter

As the month of Shaban approaches its end, people are gearing up for the Holy month of Ramadan.



Since the Islamic calendar follows the moon, people are wondering when the first Roza (fast) would fall in Pakistan.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmon, a meeting for Ramadan moonsighting has been scheduled for March 22.

“The central meeting for the sighting of the moon of Ramadan will be held on Wednesday, March 22 (corresponding to 29 Shaban) after Asr prayer at Provincial Auqaf Peshawar under the chairmanship of Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad," the ministry said in a statement.



"Meetings of other zonal committees will be held at their respective locations including the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Kohsar Block, Islamabad,” it added.

If the moon is sighted on March 22 then it would mean that the first Roza will fall on March 23 and if this does not happen then it means that the Holy month of Ramadan will start on March 24.

However, as per the ministry, the final decision on the crescent sighting will be made by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Abdul Khabir Azad.