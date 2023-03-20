'The Elephant Whisperers' producer reacts to her Oscar speech being cut off

Guneet Monga says 'India's moment was taken away from her'

Guneet Monga producer of the Oscar winning documentary film The Elephant whisperers has finally reacted over her winning speech being cut off at the event.

The incident left her in shock. She said that she felt like India’s moment was taken away from her.

Guneet said while talking to Bomaby Times: “There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it's India's first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn't have come so far and not be heard. Western media is pulling up The Academy that I did not get to speak. People are so offended that I did not get the chance to deliver my speech. There are videos and tweets online expressing disappointment that I couldn’t get to speak. This was India's moment taken away from me.”

“But then, I thought it's okay, I'll come back here and I will make sure I'm heard. I have got multiple opportunities to share my thoughts and it’s heartening to receive all the love. So a little empathy can go a long way here.”

At the 95th Academy Awards, when the name of The Elephant Whisperers was called up as the winner, she went up to the stage along with director Kartiki Gonsalves.

Kartiki finished her speech in like 45 seconds. When the producer took the mic, the signature Oscar music started playing therefore Guneet had to let go off her speech.

On the other hand, the makers of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse makers, who won the award in the category of Best Animated Short after them, were given an extended time and neither of their speeches was cut off.

A video has been circulating on Twitter pointing out the difference, reports Indiatoday.



