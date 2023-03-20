Angira Dhar feels ‘blessed’ to work on multiple mediums

Angira Dhar talks about her career choices

Actress Angira Dhar has been experimenting with her art lately and she has discovered that she is happy with discovering multiple mediums. She believes working on different platforms will give her more diverse success.

In a recent interview she said, “I only feel blessed that I get all these opportunities and I am able to do it. I don’t want to give one thing preference over another. Ultimately, as an artiste, it’s not about the medium, it’s the art that matters. So, I look forward to continue doing everything.”

She further said, “As an actor, one thing that is common among all mediums is that it’s all about emoting. Be it TV, films, series, film or even advertisement, ultimately you are doing an honest job. I approach everything as a challenge and try to do it with full honesty.”