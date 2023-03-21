Babar Azam to be conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz on March 23

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam celebrates the catch of India's Hardik Pandya in the final over during the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.— AFP/File

Pakistan’s all-star captain Babar Azam will be conferred with the country's third-highest civilian award Sitara-e-Imtiaz on March 23.

With the conferment of the award, Babar would become the youngest person to be awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz at the age of 28 for his outstanding achievements in the field of sports.

Previously, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed held the record as the youngest person to be awarded the prestigious award.

Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017, was conferred with the award by then Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair at the Governor House in Karachi in 2018.

Last year on August 14, the government announced that it will be conferring Babar with the country’s third-highest civilian honour.

The star batter will be taking a break from cricket to attend the ceremony, as he will not be participating in the series against Afghanistan, which is scheduled to start on 24th March.

Apart from Babar and Sarfaraz other cricketers that have received the award include Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, and Shahid Afridi for their outstanding contributions.

While Mohammad Yousuf received the award in 2011, Saeed Ajmal in 2015, Inzamam ul Haq in 2005 and Javed Miandad in 1992.