Govt launches Teleschool app to provide online education

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching ceremony of Teleschool Pakistan mobile phone application, Google for Education and Digital Continuous Professional Development in Islamabad on March 21, 2023. — PID
  • Danish schools will be established in far-flung areas of Balochistan.  
  • 100,000 laptops to be distributed among high achievers.
  • PM underscores need for introducing modern modes of education.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Teleschool Pakistan App, Google for Education and Digital Continuous Professional Development’ initiative aimed at providing online education to students from grade-1 to 12.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the app, the premier said that all resources and efforts should be utilised to introduce modern modes of education including digitisation initiatives, besides imparting of the latest training to teachers.

He added that teachers’ training in the country was not up to the mark which was unfortunate and cited his experience in Punjab province.

The initiative will further revolutionise the formal education medium in Pakistan.

The prime minister said that he had directed for steps to improve the quality of about 40 training centres in the province during his tenure as the chief minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hands over a laptop to a student on March 21. — APP
The premier urged the minister for federal education to chalk out a mechanism in consultations with the provincial governments to improve the quality of teachers’ training.

Referring to the significance of the latest technology in modern education, he underlined that if they wanted to equip the young generations with the latest education, they would have to give them laptops and other related gadgets, so that the future builders of the nation could get themselves acquainted with the new modes of education.

He said that about 100,000 laptops would be distributed among the high achievers across the country hinting that suck-like initiatives would be realised.

The prime minister opined that the vocational training programme should be taken forward in collaboration with the provincial governments and the private sector.

Instead of making investments in the brick and mortar, they should invest in the young students by imparting them technical and skill training, he added.

The prime minister emphasised that the students should be directly trained by involving the private sector. The best institutions in the private sector should be hired in a transparent manner and investments be made on each student by imparting them proper training.

PM Shehbaz said that they would also establish a network of Danish schools in the far-flung areas of Balochistan for which huge investments would be made.

He expressed confidence that the quality education to the students in a remote area of the province would help bring them at par with the rest of the students in the other parts of the country.

The prime minister also urged that the educational requirements of the orphan children should be taken care of.

He said imparting the latest education to the young generations should be the goal of life for them.

Appreciating the efforts of the federal minister, ministry and other partners, the prime minister said it was a good day for the education sector of the country as the latest technology would be utilized to further improve the quality of education.

