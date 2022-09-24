 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz meets Malala Yousufzai, praises her efforts for girls' education

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting with Malala Yousufzai. —APP
  • PM expresses his special concern about effects of devastating floods on educational infrastructure.
  • Malala reiterates her commitment to promoting girls’ education.
  • Malala expresses concern with PM about presence of Taliban parts of KP.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai and lauded her efforts on social issues, particularly for girls’ education.

On the sideline of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Malala Yousufzai on Friday in New York.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz appreciated the collaboration of Malala’s fund with the ministry of education to promote girls' education.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the destruction caused by the recent cataclysmic floods in Pakistan that have caused more than 1500 deaths and around $30 billion loss to the economy.

In view of the current situation, PM expressed his special concern about the effects of devastating floods on educational infrastructure.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with PM, Malala reiterated her commitment to promoting girls’ education and expressed sorrow over the loss particularly the destruction of schools caused by the floods.

Taking to Twitter, Malala said, “We are calling on the international community to ease debt pressure and provide immediate humanitarian support.”

“The floods destroyed tens of thousands of schools, leaving hundreds of thousands of children without education. Humanitarian aid must include funding for emergency schooling, especially for girls,” she said.

Malala also expressed concern with the PM about the presence of Taliban in Swat and other parts of KP.

“I also shared my concern about the reappearance of Pakistani Taliban in my hometown of Swat Valley & other parts of KP province. Our people cannot face more terrorism & displacement — they need protection. The right to seek justice & live in peace belongs to everyone in Pakistan.”

