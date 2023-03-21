 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Spotify moves to swing axe on Bollywood songs

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Spotify moves to swing axe on Bollywood songs
Spotify moves to swing axe on Bollywood songs

Spotify removed hundreds of Bollywood songs after a deal with Zee Music Company, an Indian record label, did not materialize.

Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement," Spotify confirmed to Billboard.

"Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music and will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon."

The vast Zee Music company library on the music streamer includes hits such as Apna Bana Le from the film Bhediya (2022) that dominated the Indian Spotify charts for weeks.

Meanwhile, other top tracks from several Bollywood films also disappeared, including Maiyya Mainu from Jersey (2022), Makhna from Drive (2019), Namo Namo from Kedarnath (2018), and Zaalima from Raees (2017).

Spotify users took to social media to voice their disappointment on social media.

"Does Spotify have beef with Bollywood? Cuz they be removing every good song. At this point I'm gonna remove Spotify," one wrote.

"They removed Bollywood songs from Spotify it’s sad," another subscriber commented.

"I'm so upset, this is insane," one avid Bollywood fan told the BBC, while another canceled her Spotify subscription following the removal of songs.

It is pertinent to mention that Spotify boasts over 205 million premium subscribers globally.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' OTT release in unique style: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' OTT release in unique style: Watch
Salman Khan sings film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' new track 'Jee Rahe The Hum'

Salman Khan sings film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' new track 'Jee Rahe The Hum'
Rajkumar Rao's stance on being called a 'Hero': 'I always had a problem'

Rajkumar Rao's stance on being called a 'Hero': 'I always had a problem'
Sara Ali Khan's new film 'Gaslight' success predicted by Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's new film 'Gaslight' success predicted by Ibrahim Ali Khan
Kiron Kher contracts the novel COVID-19 disease

Kiron Kher contracts the novel COVID-19 disease
'Hera Pheri 4' in legal trouble: T-series issues notice claming all 'audio, visual rights'

'Hera Pheri 4' in legal trouble: T-series issues notice claming all 'audio, visual rights'
Salman Khan taking 'threat' casually while Salim khan is getting sleepless nights

Salman Khan taking 'threat' casually while Salim khan is getting sleepless nights
Satish Kaushik's dearest friend Anupam Kher writes moving note for him after prayer meet

Satish Kaushik's dearest friend Anupam Kher writes moving note for him after prayer meet
Anupam Kher angrily addresses rumors regarding Satish Kaushik

Anupam Kher angrily addresses rumors regarding Satish Kaushik

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh refer themselves as Rani Mukerji’s Anmol Ratans

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh refer themselves as Rani Mukerji’s Anmol Ratans

Angira Dhar feels ‘blessed’ to work on multiple mediums

Angira Dhar feels ‘blessed’ to work on multiple mediums

Anubhav Sinha recalls time when industry was rooting for Shah Rukh Khan to fail

Anubhav Sinha recalls time when industry was rooting for Shah Rukh Khan to fail