6.8 magnitude earthquake rattles many cities of Pakistan

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti
|
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

People come out of a restaurant after a tremor was felt in Lahore, Pakistan March 21, 2023. — Reuters
An earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes jolted parts of Pakistan for at least 30 seconds on Tuesday; however, it was not immediately clear whether the tremor had caused any damage or casualties.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, and other areas of the country.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). 

The earthquake's effects were also felt in Peshawar, Swabi, Lodhran, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Skardu, Kohat, Toba Tek Singh, Parachinar, Nowshera, and Khanewal.

A screengrab of maps showing parts that were hit by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake on March 24, 2023. — Twitter/@pmdgov
A screengrab of maps showing parts that were hit by the 3.7 magnitude aftershocks of the earthquake on March 24, 2023. — Twitter/@pmdgov
Children stand at the entrance of their house after a tremor was felt in Peshawar, Pakistan March 21, 2023. — Reuters
People stand outside their house after a tremor was felt in Peshawar, Pakistan March 21, 2023. — Reuters
Meanwhile, teams of the city administrations are visiting the areas to inspect the affected buildings and facilitate the citizens.

Shaking could be felt as far as the Indian capital, New Delhi, Reuters reported.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

In light of the powerful tremors felt in several parts of the country, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel issued an emergency alert at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) as well as Federal Government Polyclinic.

“The hospital administration should ensure advance measures to deal with any emergency situation,” he said.

Several injured in quake-related incidents

Several people sustained injuries in earthquake-related incidents across the county, however, no death is reported so far.

According to police, seven people were brought to the district hospital in the Timergara area of Lower Dir. Most of the people were injured in a stampede during the earthquake, the official added.

During the tremors, the roof of a house caved in Jamrud. No causality was reported in the incident, the police confirmed.

In twin cities — Islamabad and Rawalpindi — cracks emerged in various high-rise commercial and residential buildings and flats, triggering panic among the residents.

Witness accounts 

Sarah Hasan, a resident of Islamabad, told Al Jazeera that the walls of her house vibrated as the earthquake rocked Islamabad.

“It started off slowly and then became strong,” the 43-year-old said. “The house was vibrating, things were shaking. It started slowing down, and after a few minutes, it felt like everything is calm again.”

"People ran out of their houses and were reciting the Quran," an AFP correspondent in Rawalpindi said.

6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan last year

It is pertinent to mention here that a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan and Pakistan last year in June. The earthquake killed over 1,000 and injured more than 600 people in Afghanistan.

The quake had struck about 44km (27 miles) from the city of Khost, near the Pakistani border, the US Geological Survey (USGC) said.

Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the EMSC said.

In Pakistan, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Multan, Bhakkar, Phalia, Peshawar, Malakand, Swat, Mianwali, Pakpattan, and Buner, among other places. Its depth was recorded at 44km, while its epicentre was southwest of Khost in Afghanistan.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...

