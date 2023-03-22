 
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Ramadan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today in Peshawar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad sighting moon of the Islamic month of Zilqad on June 10, 2021. — APP
Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad sighting moon of the Islamic month of Zilqad on June 10, 2021. — APP

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan will be held in Peshawar today.

The meeting of the central moon sighting committee will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Auqaf Hall, Peshawar, while the zonal moon-sighting committee will also meet at the same venue.

Earlier, an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs told The News along with holding meetings of the committee in all provinces in rotation, the purpose for holding the meeting this time in Peshawar is also to create consensus on the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan on the same day.

He said that along with receiving calls for evidence, the committee would also invite people from the private Ruet committees to record their statements. The committee will also cross-question people recording their evidence to ascertain the same.

“We want to create consensus on this issue so that the holy month of Ramazan falls on the same day across the country,” he said.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the chances of moon sighting in Peshawar are very less due to cloudy weather in the city.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia will start the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday (March 23) along with most other Gulf states.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab revises schools’ timings for Ramadan

Punjab revises schools’ timings for Ramadan
Supreme Court being 'maligned' via audio leaks: CJP Bandial

Supreme Court being 'maligned' via audio leaks: CJP Bandial
Ramadan 2023: Sindh govt announces school timings

Ramadan 2023: Sindh govt announces school timings

IHC seeks report from Islamabad IGP, admin over judicial complex vandalism

IHC seeks report from Islamabad IGP, admin over judicial complex vandalism
ECP rejects PTI's plea in foreign funding case

ECP rejects PTI's plea in foreign funding case
PM vows to uproot terrorism after ISI brigadier’s martyrdom

PM vows to uproot terrorism after ISI brigadier’s martyrdom
LHC orders release of Toshakhana record from 1990-2001

LHC orders release of Toshakhana record from 1990-2001
Zalmay Khalilzad again tweets in favour of Imran Khan

Zalmay Khalilzad again tweets in favour of Imran Khan
High-powered JIT to probe PTI 'attack' on judicial complex

High-powered JIT to probe PTI 'attack' on judicial complex
PTI expected to argue on Akbar S Babar's plea on foreign funding today

PTI expected to argue on Akbar S Babar's plea on foreign funding today
Rain lashes parts of Karachi

Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Imran Khan’s Dubai lawyer fails to register defamation case against Geo

Imran Khan’s Dubai lawyer fails to register defamation case against Geo