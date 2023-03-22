Ramadan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today in Peshawar

Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad sighting moon of the Islamic month of Zilqad on June 10, 2021. — APP

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan will be held in Peshawar today.

The meeting of the central moon sighting committee will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Auqaf Hall, Peshawar, while the zonal moon-sighting committee will also meet at the same venue.

Earlier, an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs told The News along with holding meetings of the committee in all provinces in rotation, the purpose for holding the meeting this time in Peshawar is also to create consensus on the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan on the same day.

He said that along with receiving calls for evidence, the committee would also invite people from the private Ruet committees to record their statements. The committee will also cross-question people recording their evidence to ascertain the same.

“We want to create consensus on this issue so that the holy month of Ramazan falls on the same day across the country,” he said.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the chances of moon sighting in Peshawar are very less due to cloudy weather in the city.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia will start the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday (March 23) along with most other Gulf states.