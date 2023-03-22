Punjab revises schools’ timings for Ramadan

In this file photo, a girl reads a book while attending her daily class with others at a government school.— Reuters

The Punjab Education Department has revised the school timings for the month of Ramadan, said a notification issued by the provincial education authority on Wednesday.



According to the new directives, the schools will commence at 7:30am till 12:30pm from Monday to Thursday while on Friday the educational institutes will open till 11:30am.

Those schools which operate in two shifts will follow a different schedule.

Double-shift schools will start at 7:15am and 12:30pm and end at 12:15pm and 4:30pm respectively.