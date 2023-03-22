 
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Ummay Farwa

Punjab revises schools’ timings for Ramadan

By
Ummay Farwa

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

In this file photo, a girl reads a book while attending her daily class with others at a government school.— Reuters
In this file photo, a girl reads a book while attending her daily class with others at a government school.— Reuters

The Punjab Education Department has revised the school timings for the month of Ramadan, said a notification issued by the provincial education authority on Wednesday.

According to the new directives, the schools will commence at 7:30am till 12:30pm from Monday to Thursday while on Friday the educational institutes will open till 11:30am.

Those schools which operate in two shifts will follow a different schedule.

Double-shift schools will start at 7:15am and 12:30pm and end at 12:15pm and 4:30pm respectively.

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court being 'maligned' via audio leaks: CJP Bandial

Supreme Court being 'maligned' via audio leaks: CJP Bandial
Ramadan 2023: Sindh govt announces school timings

Ramadan 2023: Sindh govt announces school timings

IHC seeks report from Islamabad IGP, admin over judicial complex vandalism

IHC seeks report from Islamabad IGP, admin over judicial complex vandalism
ECP rejects PTI's plea in foreign funding case

ECP rejects PTI's plea in foreign funding case
PM vows to uproot terrorism after ISI brigadier’s martyrdom

PM vows to uproot terrorism after ISI brigadier’s martyrdom
LHC orders release of Toshakhana record from 1990-2001

LHC orders release of Toshakhana record from 1990-2001
Zalmay Khalilzad again tweets in favour of Imran Khan

Zalmay Khalilzad again tweets in favour of Imran Khan
High-powered JIT to probe PTI 'attack' on judicial complex

High-powered JIT to probe PTI 'attack' on judicial complex
PTI expected to argue on Akbar S Babar's plea on foreign funding today

PTI expected to argue on Akbar S Babar's plea on foreign funding today
Rain lashes parts of Karachi

Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Imran Khan’s Dubai lawyer fails to register defamation case against Geo

Imran Khan’s Dubai lawyer fails to register defamation case against Geo
ISI brigadier martyred in South Waziristan shootout

ISI brigadier martyred in South Waziristan shootout