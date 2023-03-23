 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Aditya Roy Kapur plays suspect in Gumraah, trailer released

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Aditya Roy Kapur plays a double role in Gumraah
Aditya Roy Kapur plays a double role in Gumraah 

Gumraah’s trailer was released earlier today and Aditya Roy Kapur took up a challenging yet convincing role of a suspect who is being investigated by cops for murder of a young man. The trailer opens with shot of the picture of suspect.

Aditya plays a double role for the first time in his career. Mrunal Thakur and Roniy Bose play the characters of police officers who are chasing the murderers but also consider each other possible suspects.

Mrunal took to her Instagram and shared the trailer of film with a caption that read, “There are two sides to every story, truth and lies, but in this story, there is a crime and one who is lost!” The movie is inspired by true events and Vardhan Ketkar, director is very excited about his alone directorial debut. 

More From Showbiz:

Rajkummar Rao stuns Hansal Mehta in Bheed

Rajkummar Rao stuns Hansal Mehta in Bheed

Kartik Aaryan spends ‘tough’ day at shoot, worries fans

Kartik Aaryan spends ‘tough’ day at shoot, worries fans

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'
Varun Dhawan teases fans with Ananya Panday's upcoming show 'Call Me Bae'

Varun Dhawan teases fans with Ananya Panday's upcoming show 'Call Me Bae'
Sara Ali Khan wanted 'Atrangi Re' director to replace her in the film: See his reaction

Sara Ali Khan wanted 'Atrangi Re' director to replace her in the film: See his reaction
Atif Aslam announces arrival of 'new queen' of his heart

Atif Aslam announces arrival of 'new queen' of his heart
Alia Bhatt, Katrina, Priyanka's 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar steps out for 'location scout'

Alia Bhatt, Katrina, Priyanka's 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar steps out for 'location scout'
Zayed Khan announces comback to silver screen after '12 years'

Zayed Khan announces comback to silver screen after '12 years'
Netflix season 'Indian Matchmaking' season 3 set to release on THIS date

Netflix season 'Indian Matchmaking' season 3 set to release on THIS date
Aishwarya Rai reveals she was 'removed' from one of Shah Rukh Khan films

Aishwarya Rai reveals she was 'removed' from one of Shah Rukh Khan films
Shah Rukh Khan reacts after watching Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after watching Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'
Sonam Kapoor and her cute little family welcome 'spring season'

Sonam Kapoor and her cute little family welcome 'spring season'