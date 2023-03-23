 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Anubhav Sinha reveals he was ‘hurt’ when SRK called Ra One ‘flop’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Anubhav Sinha talks about when SRK called Ra One a flop
Anubhav Sinha talks about when SRK called Ra One a flop 

Anubhav Sinha invested all of his energies in Ra One starring Shah Rukh Khan which unfortunately did not perform well at box-office. As he appears for promotional interviews for Bheed, he also reflects on the failure of Ra One.

He said praising Shah Rukh Khan, “People learn from him, how to love, how to respect women, how to respect each other… I have learned to open doors for others because of that man. You go to his house, it is impossible that he doesn’t see you off, and open the door of your car for you, and stand there as you leave.”

Talking about failure of Ra One, he said, “It has been 12 years since Ra.One was released. People started calling it a flop soon after it came out, but I never did. Until one day, when I saw Shah Rukh himself calling it a flop on TV. My heart was broken. I thought to myself, ‘How could Shah Rukh say this?’’

He further added, ‘After that, even I started calling the film a flop, until people told me it did fairly well. It made Rs 135 crore in India, back then. It didn’t perform as well as we’d have liked, but it still did fine. We’re still talking about the film, so it definitely wasn’t a flop. Shah Rukh had given the film his all. He was hurt, that’s probably why he said what he said. I was hurt by what he said, but I was young then,”

More From Showbiz:

Guneet Monga reveals secret ‘Oscar winner’ recipe of film

Guneet Monga reveals secret ‘Oscar winner’ recipe of film

Akshay Kumar gets injured during shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar gets injured during shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Anshula Kapoor looks ethereal in black bodysuit, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Anshula Kapoor looks ethereal in black bodysuit, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Aditya Roy Kapur plays suspect in Gumraah, trailer released

Aditya Roy Kapur plays suspect in Gumraah, trailer released

Rajkummar Rao stuns Hansal Mehta in Bheed

Rajkummar Rao stuns Hansal Mehta in Bheed

Kartik Aaryan spends ‘tough’ day at shoot, worries fans

Kartik Aaryan spends ‘tough’ day at shoot, worries fans

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'
Varun Dhawan teases fans with Ananya Panday's upcoming show 'Call Me Bae'

Varun Dhawan teases fans with Ananya Panday's upcoming show 'Call Me Bae'
Sara Ali Khan wanted 'Atrangi Re' director to replace her in the film: See his reaction

Sara Ali Khan wanted 'Atrangi Re' director to replace her in the film: See his reaction
Atif Aslam announces arrival of 'new queen' of his heart

Atif Aslam announces arrival of 'new queen' of his heart
Alia Bhatt, Katrina, Priyanka's 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar steps out for 'location scout'

Alia Bhatt, Katrina, Priyanka's 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar steps out for 'location scout'
Zayed Khan announces comback to silver screen after '12 years'

Zayed Khan announces comback to silver screen after '12 years'