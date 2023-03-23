Anubhav Sinha reveals he was ‘hurt’ when SRK called Ra One ‘flop’

Anubhav Sinha talks about when SRK called Ra One a flop

Anubhav Sinha invested all of his energies in Ra One starring Shah Rukh Khan which unfortunately did not perform well at box-office. As he appears for promotional interviews for Bheed, he also reflects on the failure of Ra One.

He said praising Shah Rukh Khan, “People learn from him, how to love, how to respect women, how to respect each other… I have learned to open doors for others because of that man. You go to his house, it is impossible that he doesn’t see you off, and open the door of your car for you, and stand there as you leave.”

Talking about failure of Ra One, he said, “It has been 12 years since Ra.One was released. People started calling it a flop soon after it came out, but I never did. Until one day, when I saw Shah Rukh himself calling it a flop on TV. My heart was broken. I thought to myself, ‘How could Shah Rukh say this?’’

He further added, ‘After that, even I started calling the film a flop, until people told me it did fairly well. It made Rs 135 crore in India, back then. It didn’t perform as well as we’d have liked, but it still did fine. We’re still talking about the film, so it definitely wasn’t a flop. Shah Rukh had given the film his all. He was hurt, that’s probably why he said what he said. I was hurt by what he said, but I was young then,”