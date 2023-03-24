'Mardaani' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

Pradeep Sarkar last directed 'Helicopter Eela' starring Kajol

Indian filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar has passed away this Friday morning at the age of 67.

The news of his death was confirmed by Neetu Chandra. She stated: “He was admitted to a hospital last night. He was not keeping well for a long time, he was on dialysis and had other health issues too. His funeral will be today at 4 pm in Santacruz.”

The director’s potassium level dropped drastically as he was on dialysis. Even though, he was immediately taken to the hospital but couldn’t be saved, reports.

Bollywood film fratenity, who is still dealing with the sudden demise of actor Satish Kaushik, is once again left stunned hearing about another big loss.

Celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, and others offered their condolences after hearing about the death of Pradeep.

“The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada”, wrote Ajay.

Meanwhile, director Mehta wrote on his twitter: “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.”

Other director’s including Onir and Kunal Kohli also paid their tribute to the late filmmaker.



Pradeep Sarkar was known as the director of some very famous films namely: Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Mardaani, Helicopter Eela, and Lafangey Parindey, reports IndianExpress.