 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp brings three new features for group conversations

By
TDTech desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. — Reuters
Meta-owned WhatsApp has brought three new features for group conversations, giving more control to the admins and making the experience more fun. 

The instant messaging app, on Twitter, said: "More is more. Knowing what makes groups thrive, we’ve added new features to your group chats." 

"With more people and more control, your group connections can continue to grow," it said. 

What are the new updates?

Number of participants

WhatsApp has increased the number of participants who can be added to a single group. 

The app has doubled the number of users from 512 to 1,024. Now, more users can be added to a single group without worrying about space. 

Admins in control

Giving the group admins more control, WhatsApp is allowing them to approve new member requests. 

"When new members want to join the group and this option is enabled, group admins can review them by opening 'Pending participants' within the group info screen or tapping the in-chat banner," said WaBetaInfo

Groups in common 

WhatsApp has brought a new update for users by providing them with the ability to see groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for. 

This would be useful in situations where they can recall the name of the participant of that group but the group's name.

The new feature provides users with more information when they search for contacts within the search bar.

