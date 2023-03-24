 
pakistan
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Shahid Hussain

Imran Khan arrives at LHC for bail hearing

By
Shahid Hussain

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Former prime minister Imran Khan (C) leaves after appearing before a court. — AFP/File
Former prime minister Imran Khan (C) leaves after appearing before a court. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan arrived at the Lahore High Court (LHC) to appear before a two-member bench that will hear his plea seeking bail in five cases registered in the federal capital.

A two-member special bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain, will hear the plea and determine whether it is maintainable or not.

Earlier, LHC Registrar’s Office had attached objections to the plea as the PTI chief had already obtained bail in the cases.

Now the two-member bench will hear the case, shortly.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

