Police break into Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park

LAHORE: Police broke into the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday as it launched an operation in the city's Zaman Park area.

More than 20 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were also arrested when they put up resistance against the police action.



A policeman told Geo News that they were fired upon from the house but no one was injured.

The police operation was launched to clear the area of camps established by the party near Imran Khan's residence after the former prime minister left for Islamabad to attend a court hearing.

“Section 144 is imposed, you are kindly advised to disperse,” police said in an announcement, triggering an angry response from the PTI workers who chanted slogans.

A heavy contingent of the police was deployed in the area after an agreement was reached between the administration and the PTI regarding the search in Zaman Park.

Under the agreement — submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) — both sides finalised the terms of conditions related to holding rallies, security of the PTI chief and other legal matters.

As per the details, the PTI will cooperate with the administration to implement the arrest warrants and search warrants.

The PTI has nominated Senator Shibli Faraz and former state minister Ali Muhammad Khan as focal persons while SSP Imran Kishwar will represent the police for communication. The PTI will cooperate with the police for an investigation in cases registered over clashes that occurred on March 14 and 15.

It has also been decided that the PTI will hold a public gathering on Monday instead of Sunday while it would contact the administration for permission. The PTI will also inform the administration five days before holding the rally.

The government will implement the guidelines formulated for the security of the PTI chief and the party would submit a request for security to the authorities concerned.