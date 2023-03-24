Three people ‘kidnapped for ransom’ recovered from Karachi police station

The picture shows two policemen. — AFP/File

Police personnel made ransom calls to victims' families.

Demand Rs5 million for release of three abductees.

Following AVCC raid, SHO has also been demoted.

In a shocking incident, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) resolved the mystery surrounding a kidnapping for ransom case when they recovered three abducted men from the rooftop of a police station in Karachi on Friday.

According to the AVCC officials, the men were called to a hotel in North Nazimabad to finalise a deal relating to the sale of a rare scorpion. The men were kidnapped when they reached the hotel, the officials added.

The police personnel made ransom calls to the abductees' families and demanded Rs5 million for the release of the men. Following negotiation, the ransom amount was reduced to Rs5 lakh.

In a bid to get their loved-ones' release, the families paid Rs4 lakh as ransom.

Meanwhile, the victims’ families approached the AVCC and informed the officials about the incident. Taking swift action over the report, the personnel of AVCC conducted a raid at the North Nazimabad police station and recovered the three adducted men from the rooftop of the station.

Subsequently, the AVCC took five people, including two sacked police personnel named Mehbood and Asif, into custody for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping case. The AVCC officials also recovered the ransom amount (Rs4 lakh) from their possession.

The station house officer (SHO) of the police station has also been demoted. The official said that a case will be registered at the police station in this regard.