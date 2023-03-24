 
pakistan
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Three people ‘kidnapped for ransom’ recovered from Karachi police station

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

The picture shows two policemen. — AFP/File
The picture shows two policemen. — AFP/File 
  • Police personnel made ransom calls to victims' families.
  • Demand Rs5 million for release of three abductees.
  • Following AVCC raid, SHO has also been demoted.    

In a shocking incident, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) resolved the mystery surrounding a kidnapping for ransom case when they recovered three abducted men from the rooftop of a police station in Karachi on Friday.

According to the AVCC officials, the men were called to a hotel in North Nazimabad to finalise a deal relating to the sale of a rare scorpion. The men were kidnapped when they reached the hotel, the officials added.

The police personnel made ransom calls to the abductees' families and demanded Rs5 million for the release of the men. Following negotiation, the ransom amount was reduced to Rs5 lakh.

In a bid to get their loved-ones' release, the families paid Rs4 lakh as ransom.

Meanwhile, the victims’ families approached the AVCC and informed the officials about the incident. Taking swift action over the report, the personnel of AVCC conducted a raid at the North Nazimabad police station and recovered the three adducted men from the rooftop of the station.

Subsequently, the AVCC took five people, including two sacked police personnel named Mehbood and Asif, into custody for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping case. The AVCC officials also recovered the ransom amount (Rs4 lakh) from their possession.

The station house officer (SHO) of the police station has also been demoted. The official said that a case will be registered at the police station in this regard.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Day Parade cancelled

Pakistan Day Parade cancelled
SBP issues statement about Hajj 2023 applications

SBP issues statement about Hajj 2023 applications
‘Hold KP polls on October 8 in light of fresh terrorist wave’, governor urges ECP

‘Hold KP polls on October 8 in light of fresh terrorist wave’, governor urges ECP
President urges PM to ensure implementation of SC’s order on KP, Punjab polls

President urges PM to ensure implementation of SC’s order on KP, Punjab polls
Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi taken to Quetta on transit remand

Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi taken to Quetta on transit remand

LHC grants Imran Khan extension in protective bail till March 27

LHC grants Imran Khan extension in protective bail till March 27
Imran Khan's non-bailable warrant converted to bailable in judge threatening case

Imran Khan's non-bailable warrant converted to bailable in judge threatening case
Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi resigns as attorney general for Pakistan

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi resigns as attorney general for Pakistan
After blaming US for conspiracy, Imran Khan now seeking its help: Khawaja Asif

After blaming US for conspiracy, Imran Khan now seeking its help: Khawaja Asif
Punjab police to retaliate if fired upon: IG Usman Anwar

Punjab police to retaliate if fired upon: IG Usman Anwar
After Punjab, polls in KP may also be delayed

After Punjab, polls in KP may also be delayed
Pakistani expats worldwide celebrate Pakistan Day with national pride

Pakistani expats worldwide celebrate Pakistan Day with national pride