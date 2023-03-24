 
Friday Mar 24 2023
Taapsee Pannu feels ‘tired’ of unrealistic expectations

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Taapsee Pannu wants audience to expect all sorts of characters from her
Taapsee Pannu wants audience to expect all sorts of characters from her 

Taapsee Pannu is known for her unconventional characters. She always picks unique characters and makes sure to portray them flawlessly. In a recent interview, she revealed that audience should not expect her to play a unique role in every project she chooses.

Explaining her point, she said, “I appreciate that people have a certain perception of me, and that they expect me to do something unconventional and different from the norm. But, looking at my work solely through that lens and anticipating something drastically different in every frame of every movie can be harsh, unfair and brutal. While I can experiment with my character, the story and the world around it, there are certain limitations as it’s the same human being performing all of those roles. I do feel the pressure sometimes.”

She further added that she is true to her work and want to be able to explore. She said, “I became an actor because I enjoy the craft and the process of it, not for the fame and glory that come with it.”

