Roads blocked, crackdown launched ahead of PTI's Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shouting slogans during PTI public gathering (jalsa) at Minar-e-Pakistan ground in Lahore in this file photo. — Online/File

Imran Khan calls on his supporters in Lahore to attend jalsa.

Believes it would "break all records".

Police arrest PTI workers from Rahim Yar Khan, Multan.

The police launched on Saturday a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers ahead of the party's public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan tonight, while some roads leading to the location have been blocked, Geo News reported on Saturday.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, taking to Twitter, called on his supporters in Lahore to attend the jalsa after Taraweeh prayers which he believes will "break all records".

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted last year in April through a vote of no-confidence, said that he will give his vision of "Haqeeqi Azadi" and how to pull the country out of the mess the "cabal of crooks have put our country in".

Saying that the [government] will put obstacles to prevent the supporters from attending the gathering, Khan highlighted that it is the people's fundamental right to be a part of a jalsa.

"Everyone must assert their right as people of a free nation that won its independence & come to Minar i Pakistan," he added.

Today's public gathering will take place after Taraweeh at 9pm at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan.

The district administration has allowed the PTI to hold a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan tonight, however, containers have been placed on some routes leading to the rally, including the entrance and exit routes of Lahore.



The routes leading to Minar-e-Pakistan from Ravi Bridge and Railway Station are closed, while containers have also been place at the Shah Alam Market.

On the other hand, the police have arrested over 50 PTI workers from different areas of Rahim Yar Khan, while 26 workers including PTI leader Javed Akhtar Ansari's son were arrested in Multan, Geo News reported.



The PTI claimed that many workers have also been detained from Lodhran and Bhakkar.

The former prime minister announced staging a “historic” public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on March 19 as part of his ongoing election campaign.

However, the Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped the PTI from holding a rally and asked the party to let citizens live their routine lives. Later, Imran Khan again announced a power show on March 22 at the same venue.