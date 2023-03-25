 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp to add more privacy to audio messages

By
TDTech desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters
A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp is bringing another feature that will allow users to send audio messages that are only playable once, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the messaging app is rolling out the new update, bringing the version up to 2.23.7.8.

The feature, called audio messages, will be only played once when opened for added privacy. This will be available in a future update as it is still under development. 

WhatsApp already has a feature for sending photos and videos that can be viewed only once. This time, the app is working on the audio messages. 

— WaBetaInfo
— WaBetaInfo

"Audio messages sent by using this mode will be playable only once. As happens with the view once images and videos, audio messages sent as view once cannot be saved, forwarded, or recorded, for added privacy," said the app-tracking website. 

This feature would provide better privacy and security of communication to its users as the audio message will only be allowed to play once, reducing the risk of someone else being able to listen or access the voice note later. 

This feature would help in protecting sensitive and confidential information sent by one person to another via the messaging app. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative

Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative
Venture capitalists race to land next AI deal on Big Tech's turf

Venture capitalists race to land next AI deal on Big Tech's turf
Internet Archive's digital book lending violates copyrights: US court says in verdict

Internet Archive's digital book lending violates copyrights: US court says in verdict
Tim Cook praises China for innovation, long ties with Apple

Tim Cook praises China for innovation, long ties with Apple

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin hopes to resume flights 'soon' after 2022 accident

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin hopes to resume flights 'soon' after 2022 accident
Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon

Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon
Intel's co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

Intel's co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94
US and China wage war beneath the waves — over internet cables

US and China wage war beneath the waves — over internet cables
Pakistan, China work together to combat citrus diseases

Pakistan, China work together to combat citrus diseases
France 'bans' TikTok from public employee work phones

France 'bans' TikTok from public employee work phones
Twitter removes iconic blue checkmarks from April 1

Twitter removes iconic blue checkmarks from April 1
WhatsApp developing video messages feature for users

WhatsApp developing video messages feature for users