WhatsApp to add more privacy to audio messages

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp is bringing another feature that will allow users to send audio messages that are only playable once, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the messaging app is rolling out the new update, bringing the version up to 2.23.7.8.

The feature, called audio messages, will be only played once when opened for added privacy. This will be available in a future update as it is still under development.

WhatsApp already has a feature for sending photos and videos that can be viewed only once. This time, the app is working on the audio messages.

— WaBetaInfo

"Audio messages sent by using this mode will be playable only once. As happens with the view once images and videos, audio messages sent as view once cannot be saved, forwarded, or recorded, for added privacy," said the app-tracking website.



This feature would provide better privacy and security of communication to its users as the audio message will only be allowed to play once, reducing the risk of someone else being able to listen or access the voice note later.

This feature would help in protecting sensitive and confidential information sent by one person to another via the messaging app.