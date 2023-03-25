 
world
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Bride under fire for planning to serve 'only water' at wedding

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

A representational image of a couple at their wedding. — Pixabay
A representational image of a couple at their wedding. — Pixabay

Given the rising rate of inflation globally, weddings continue to become an expensive affair. Executing the event involves a lot of money during which couples and their families often end up taking loans too.

In their bid to steer clear of any extravagance and cut the cost of their big day, a couple decided to serve only water at the wedding, NDTV reported.

The bride, taking to a social media platform Reddit, shared that she and her husband-to-be have made the decision for their wedding which will take place later this year.

The event, being termed as "dry wedding", will not see guests being served with any soda, coffee, alcohol or any beverage. The to-be-wed pair and the bride's grandmother will cover part of the wedding's expenses.

In order to gauge public opinion, the bride asked Reddit user if she was being unreasonable by keeping her wedding "dry".

"We have a lot of kids in our family so we decided against making it child-free but we did decide to make it dry. So there will be no alcohol of any kind at our wedding," the bride wrote in her post.

She added that this decision had nothing to do with the fact that there would be kids at the wedding, but more so because she and her husband-to-be don't drink.

The bride-to-be further mentioned that they are planning to provide a good variety of food to their guests, but they will have to manage with just water as no drinks will be served.

"We don't want to have to pay for alcohol or soda, it is just a large added expense when we can just do filtered water for a MUCH cheaper cost," the woman wrote.

The bride also stated that this decision has left her relatives and friends angry.

"Well, when family and friends found out they got angry. Some didn't really care but some are really upset about it. Saying that I can just have an open bar so I don't have to pay for drinks (we could, but still have to pay for the bartender and we just really don't want to bother with alcohol there). Or we should at least have soda because how can we expect everyone to drink ONLY water? The kids will be upset. The wedding will be boring. That this is not how weddings work. Etc," the woman added.

The wedding post has so far received several comments, where a majority have supported the bride for her decision.

"The wedding is for everyone you've invited, it's an event you're hosting, and not providing any drinks other than water makes you a bad host/hostess," one user wrote.

Another termed the bride's decision to serve only water as "cheap and tacky".

"It's cheap and tacky to only serve water. I would 100% be pregaming in the parking lot if I found out I couldn't even get an iced tea or a soda," the comment read.

"I wouldn't necessarily say YTA but your wedding sounds boring and I wouldn't want to go," one more user replied to the bride.

While another said that it is her job as the hostess to take care of her guests. "When you're hosting an event, your job as hostess is to take care of your guests. Just because it follows a marriage ceremony doesn't make you any less the host of an event. And that means providing more than one drink option, especially non-alcoholic. Especially to an event your guests are incurring expenses to attend and bringing gifts too."

More From World:

1,500 people flee as major fire in Spain engulfs 3,000 hectares of forest

1,500 people flee as major fire in Spain engulfs 3,000 hectares of forest
British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis makes history again

British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis makes history again

King Charles postpones France visit over political woes of Macron

King Charles postpones France visit over political woes of Macron
Israel attorney general slams PM's 'illegal' reform move

Israel attorney general slams PM's 'illegal' reform move
After Iran, Saudi Arabia eyes reestablishing ties with Syria

After Iran, Saudi Arabia eyes reestablishing ties with Syria
British PM raises concerns over Israel's judiciary with Netanyahu

British PM raises concerns over Israel's judiciary with Netanyahu
Biden arrives in Canada to discuss trade, migration challenges

Biden arrives in Canada to discuss trade, migration challenges
China detains staff, raids office of US due diligence firm Mintz Group

China detains staff, raids office of US due diligence firm Mintz Group
India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament

India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
At least 457 arrested, 441 police injured in violent French pension protests

At least 457 arrested, 441 police injured in violent French pension protests
Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia's assault on Bakhmut flags

Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia's assault on Bakhmut flags
North Korea tests new nuclear-capable underwater drone

North Korea tests new nuclear-capable underwater drone