Bride under fire for planning to serve 'only water' at wedding

A representational image of a couple at their wedding. — Pixabay

Given the rising rate of inflation globally, weddings continue to become an expensive affair. Executing the event involves a lot of money during which couples and their families often end up taking loans too.



In their bid to steer clear of any extravagance and cut the cost of their big day, a couple decided to serve only water at the wedding, NDTV reported.

The bride, taking to a social media platform Reddit, shared that she and her husband-to-be have made the decision for their wedding which will take place later this year.

The event, being termed as "dry wedding", will not see guests being served with any soda, coffee, alcohol or any beverage. The to-be-wed pair and the bride's grandmother will cover part of the wedding's expenses.

In order to gauge public opinion, the bride asked Reddit user if she was being unreasonable by keeping her wedding "dry".

"We have a lot of kids in our family so we decided against making it child-free but we did decide to make it dry. So there will be no alcohol of any kind at our wedding," the bride wrote in her post.

She added that this decision had nothing to do with the fact that there would be kids at the wedding, but more so because she and her husband-to-be don't drink.

The bride-to-be further mentioned that they are planning to provide a good variety of food to their guests, but they will have to manage with just water as no drinks will be served.

"We don't want to have to pay for alcohol or soda, it is just a large added expense when we can just do filtered water for a MUCH cheaper cost," the woman wrote.

The bride also stated that this decision has left her relatives and friends angry.

"Well, when family and friends found out they got angry. Some didn't really care but some are really upset about it. Saying that I can just have an open bar so I don't have to pay for drinks (we could, but still have to pay for the bartender and we just really don't want to bother with alcohol there). Or we should at least have soda because how can we expect everyone to drink ONLY water? The kids will be upset. The wedding will be boring. That this is not how weddings work. Etc," the woman added.



The wedding post has so far received several comments, where a majority have supported the bride for her decision.

"The wedding is for everyone you've invited, it's an event you're hosting, and not providing any drinks other than water makes you a bad host/hostess," one user wrote.



Another termed the bride's decision to serve only water as "cheap and tacky".

"It's cheap and tacky to only serve water. I would 100% be pregaming in the parking lot if I found out I couldn't even get an iced tea or a soda," the comment read.

"I wouldn't necessarily say YTA but your wedding sounds boring and I wouldn't want to go," one more user replied to the bride.

While another said that it is her job as the hostess to take care of her guests. "When you're hosting an event, your job as hostess is to take care of your guests. Just because it follows a marriage ceremony doesn't make you any less the host of an event. And that means providing more than one drink option, especially non-alcoholic. Especially to an event your guests are incurring expenses to attend and bringing gifts too."