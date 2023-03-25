 
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 25 2023
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor send love to Anshula Kapoor

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Anshula Kapoor pens down heartfelt note of mother's death anniversary 

Anshula Kapoor, sister of Arjun Kapoor shares a heartfelt note on account of her mother’s death anniversary. Anshula took to her Instagram to write a heartbreaking note for her late mother and celebrities react to it.

Anshula shared a childhood picture of herself with mother and wrote, “11 years since I’ve felt your hug, since we’ve seen your smile, since I’ve held your hand. Every year when this day comes around, and we finish another year here without you.. it feels like the hole in my heart gets even larger. Can you feel me missing you? Because I miss you everyday. Love you to infinity and beyond.”

She also shared a snippet about grief by Jess Denham which says, “One of many things about grief that isn't talked about enough is ‘the double whammy’. How you feel two griefs and not one. There's your own grief. Missing them in your life. But the grief you feel *for them* - for everything they are missing and will miss - can be tough".

