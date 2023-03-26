Zeenat Aman's kids introduces her to 'memes', actor thinks they are 'creative'

Zeenat Aman calls memes 'great use of images'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who recently made her Instagram debut, seems to have been enjoying her social media exposure.

Ever since the actor joined IG, she has been actively posting pictures and other interesting things on her official handle. Recently, she was introduced by the phenomenal online humour widely known as memes by by her kids.

Taking it to her Instagram, she expressed her happiness and feelings after watching a few of the memes featuring the actor herself. She shared a few of them on her latest post along with a lengthy caption.

She wrote: “This Saturday I am more of a Meme-at Aman than a Zeenat Aman.”

“I would be befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram if it weren’t for my kids. Fortunately, not only do they explain the app and it’s workings to me, they also introduce me to online humour! Today they showed me ‘Zeenat Aman memes’, and I’ve been in splits all morning. I just think they are so fantastically creative and funny. Not to mention that they’re a great use of images that would otherwise be redundant!”

Credits: Zeenat Aman's Instagram





Meanwhile, Chitrangda Singh expressed her love for Zeenat Aman on the post as she wrote: “You’re iconic !! That’s it. Period. Lots of love and good wishes always have loved your work your persona always”, reported Pinkvilla.