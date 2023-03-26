Pakistan make one change in playing XI against Afghanistan for second T20I

Shadab Khan (left) speaks on the mic after toss in the first T201 against Afghanistan on March 24, 2023. — ACB

A single change has been made to the playing XI of the Men in Green for the second T20I against Afghanistan — scheduled to be played today (Sunday) in Sharjah — Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced.



As per the change, Faheem Ashraf has been replaced by all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz in the batting lineup for Pakistan. The ruled-out all-rounder scored only two runs in eight balls during the first T20I and didn't bowl during Afghanistan's run-chase.

Shadab is leading the side in the absence of Babar Azam, who has been rested for the series.

The Afghanistan T20Is are Pakistan’s first since their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia last year, where they were the runners-up.

It must be noted that, while chasing a target of only 93 runs, Afghanistan reached home in 17.5 overs for the loss of four wickets during the first T20I on Friday.

This was the first win for Afghanistan over Pakistan in international cricket.

Debutant Ihsanullah claimed two wickets in his first over to put the batting side under pressure. However, Afghanistan held their nerve to chase down the target.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who finished the match with a six, scored unbeaten run-a-ball 38 with the help of three fours and a maximum.

Earlier, after a brilliant bowling display by Afghanistan, Pakistan were restricted to 92-9 in 20 overs. This was Pakistan's lowest total after batting full 20 overs in T20Is. Previous was 96-9 vs Australia in 2014.

Saim Ayub, middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir and right-arm quicks Zaman Khan and Ihsanullah made their Pakistan debuts during the match.

Meanwhile, top-order batter Abdullah Shafique, all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim, and Azam Khan marked their returns to the Pakistan side.