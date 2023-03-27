 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 27 2023
Gauri Khan drops a family photo to announce debut book 'My Life in Design'

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Gauri Khan is a famous interior designer by profession
Gauri Khan just announced her debut book My Life in Design along with a family picture that gives royalty vibes.

Taking it to her Instagram, Gauri shared the picture where all her family members including husband Shah Rukh Khan, sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan could be seen wearing all black classy outfits.

The father son-duo SRK and Aryan wore leather jackets, while Gauri wore a stunning black dress. On the other hand, Suhana Khan looked extremely gorgeous wearing a black and white outfit.

The caption on the photo revealed that Khan is all set to make her debut as an author. The caption also revealed the name of the book.

It read: “Family is what makes a home… Excited for the @penuinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign.”

Shah Rukh and his wife were recently spotted attending Alana Panday’s wedding. The couple danced their hearts out at the wedding ceremony. A video went viral where the duo could be seen grooving to AP Dhillon's song Dil Nu.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are also gearing up to make an entry in the film industry. Suhana will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies whereas Aryan has just wrapped up his debut script and will soon begin working on it, reports IndiaToday.

