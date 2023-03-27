Neetu Kapoor loves THIS scene from Ranbir Kapoor’s 'TJMM'

Neetu Kapoor shaed her favourite scene from 'TJMM' on her Instagram story

Neetu Kapoor recently saw son Ranbir Kapoor’s latest released film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and shared her favorite scene from the film.

Neetu really loved the scene where Ranbir explains co-star Shraddha Kapoor that he prefers living with his parents, sister and granparents. Neetu Kapoor shared the scene on her Instagram story and write: “Loved this scene/dialogue.”

RK’s dialogue in the scene goes like: “Mujhe pasand hai unke sath rahna. Mujhe unki zarurat, unhe jitni meri zarurat, usse zyada hai. Main kya karu mujhe bahut pyar mila hai unse. Har tarah ki freedom mili hai, sab kujh mila hai. Main khush rahta hu sabke sath. Main selfish hu. Main chahta hu jo pyar mujhe dadi se mila hai, wo mere bachcho ko meri ma se mile. Jo saath mujhe di se mila wo mere partner ko mile. tarah ki freedom mili hai, sab kujh mila hai. Main khush rahta hu sabke sath. Main selfish hu. Main chahta hu jo pyar mujhe dadi se mila hai, wo mere bachcho ko meri ma se mile. Jo saath mujhe di se mila wo mere partner ko mile.

The dialogue continues: "I know aisi families hoti hai jaha bade log space nahi dete bachcho ko, unki personal lives khatam kardete hain. But trust me, meri aisi nahi hai. Utna jo pyar main tujhe depata hu, wo mujhe waha se milta hai. Us pyar ka source wo hain. Main unse door hounga to mujhe pata nahi mere pas tujhe kujh dene ke liye hoga bhi ya nahi.”

Picture credits: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan. It also features Dimple Kapadia in a vital role, reports HindustanTimes.