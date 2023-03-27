 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Ram Charan unveils title of his next film with Kiara Advani

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Ram Charans next film was tentatively named as RC 15
Ram Charan's next film was tentatively named as 'RC 15'

Actor Ram Charan has finally revealed the name of his tentatively named film RC 15 with Kiara Advani; the film has been titled as Game Changer.

On the special occasion of his birthday today, Ram shared the title announcement video on his twitter handle. He wrote: "Game Changer it is!!!!"

On the other hand, film’s director S Shankar also shared the title announcement video while wishing the RRR actor a Happy birthday.

Shankar wrote: "Happy birthday to the worldwide charmer @AlwaysRamCharan being fierce and daring on screen and a darling off screen makes you a #gamechanger @SVC_official @advani_kiara @MusicThaman @DOP_Tirru,"

Charan has turned 38 today. Yesterday, the entire team of Game Changer celebrated his birthday in advance. They first wrapped up the shoot of a song from the film and later threw a surprise birthday bash for the actor.

Game changer is going to be a political thriller film which is also said to be Ram Charan’s 15th film in the industry. The movie will also pair up Ram together with Kiara Advani for the second time after 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, reports Pinkvilla.

