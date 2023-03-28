 
Elderly woman loses life in struggle for free flour

People gather for buying flour bags at cheap rates from a mobile utility store in Lahore, on March 28, 2023. — PPI
  • Incident takes place in Khanewal's Jehanian.
  • Woman dies on way to home after availing bag.
  • She dies at tehsil headquarters hospital.

KHANEWAL: A woman died on the way to her home after availing free flour bag in Jehanian, Khanewal — the latest incident wherein a person lost their life as they tried to secure the commodity.

The government has established flour distribution centres in several districts to provide the commodity free of cost to people during Ramadan as inflation has skyrocketed to a historic high.

But these distribution centres have witnessed mismanagement as long queues line up with people eager to get the essential commodity for free. At some centres, even violence and theft took place.

According to Rescue 1122, the old woman, Rasheeda Bibi, was heading to her home after getting a free flour bag when all of a sudden she became unconscious due to low blood pressure.

She was taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital where she breathed her last.

However, according to the district administration, there was a smooth supply of flour bags at 22 centres, established across the district to facilitate the deserving people.

The latest death comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had told officials concerned to extend the maximum assistance to elderly people, special persons, and women at the distribution centres.

PM Shehbaz — who came into power last year in April — has vowed to pay unannounced visits to the flour distribution centres across Punjab to ensure a smooth distribution of the bags to the people.

