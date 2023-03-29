 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar praises Gauri Khan's 'aesthetic sense' as she renovates his home

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Gauri Khan design Karan Johars Pali Hills home in Mumbai
Gauri Khan design Karan Johar's Pali Hills home in Mumbai

Karan Johar wanted his house to be renovated and his dear old friend Gauri Khan was there as always for the rescue.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is Karan’s closest friend and a wonderful interior designer by profession. Her latest project was designing a perfect bachelor pad for filmmaker's in Pali Hill home, Mumbai.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director recently spoke to an architectural magazine where he spoke about his house renovation. He shared that Khan has bought in so much love and warmth in every corner of his house with her outstanding aesthetic sense.

He went on to say that Gauri also renovated the wraparound terrace of his house. She decided to keep it a vast space with no furniture so that his kids Yash and Roohi can play and run around.

KJo revealed that his children meet him at the terrace everyday after school to spend some family time together.

On the work front, ace director Karan Johar is all set for the release of his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is set to hit theatres on July 28, 2023, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Dia Mirza reveals 'she played an extra for songs at her intial career days'

Dia Mirza reveals 'she played an extra for songs at her intial career days'
Aditya Roy Kapur shares how he feels meeting 'The Night Manager' OG Tom Hiddleston

Aditya Roy Kapur shares how he feels meeting 'The Night Manager' OG Tom Hiddleston
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens on 'how she deals with online trolls'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens on 'how she deals with online trolls'
Priyanka Chopra makes shocking revelations about working in 'Bollywood'

Priyanka Chopra makes shocking revelations about working in 'Bollywood'
Unknown men attempt to break into Jemima Khan's London house

Unknown men attempt to break into Jemima Khan's London house
Jaya Bachchan comes to Madhuri's support amid 'The Big Bang Theory' remarks

Jaya Bachchan comes to Madhuri's support amid 'The Big Bang Theory' remarks
Kajol reveals how she feels about daughter Nysa Devgn’s 'popularity'

Kajol reveals how she feels about daughter Nysa Devgn’s 'popularity'
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to release on THIS date

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to release on THIS date
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay disparity in film industry: 'I am fighting hard'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay disparity in film industry: 'I am fighting hard'
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with yet another adorable photo of Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with yet another adorable photo of Malti Marie
'The Big Bang Theory' lands into legal trouble for using 'derogatory term' against Madhuri Dixit

'The Big Bang Theory' lands into legal trouble for using 'derogatory term' against Madhuri Dixit
Sunil Grover recalls the time he suffered a 'heart attack'

Sunil Grover recalls the time he suffered a 'heart attack'