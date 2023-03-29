Karan Johar praises Gauri Khan's 'aesthetic sense' as she renovates his home

Gauri Khan design Karan Johar's Pali Hills home in Mumbai

Karan Johar wanted his house to be renovated and his dear old friend Gauri Khan was there as always for the rescue.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is Karan’s closest friend and a wonderful interior designer by profession. Her latest project was designing a perfect bachelor pad for filmmaker's in Pali Hill home, Mumbai.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director recently spoke to an architectural magazine where he spoke about his house renovation. He shared that Khan has bought in so much love and warmth in every corner of his house with her outstanding aesthetic sense.

He went on to say that Gauri also renovated the wraparound terrace of his house. She decided to keep it a vast space with no furniture so that his kids Yash and Roohi can play and run around.

KJo revealed that his children meet him at the terrace everyday after school to spend some family time together.

On the work front, ace director Karan Johar is all set for the release of his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is set to hit theatres on July 28, 2023, reports Indiatoday.

