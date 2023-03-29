 
Parineeti Chopra 'blushes' when paps asked her about wedding rumours: See video

Parineeti Chopra is reportedly dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha
Everyone is curious to know what’s cooking between actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha after media spotted them together outside restaurant.

A video has been circulating on social media where the paps spotted Parineeti in Mumbai and asked her to confirm the news of her engagement as everybody is waiting to hear the good news.

But the Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actress chose not to spill any beans over the same. But the expression she carried while listening to the question made media and fans wonder that their wedding rumours might be true.

Paparazzi asked her “Ma'am vo jo news aa raha hai, vo confirm hai kya?" to which she didn’t really respond rather she kept on blushing and entered her car. She just said ‘bye goodnight’ while smiling for the media.

Some sources informed ETimes: “There has been no formal ceremony yet, but the families are discussing it and there will be some ceremony soon. Both families are happy about the two being together, but fixing a date for any ceremony is difficult considering the two are busy with their respective schedules. The ceremony will be a small, intimate affair with close family members.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics, reports Indiatoday. 

