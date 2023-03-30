 
pakistan
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Rasool Dawar

Four cops dead in Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

DSP Iqbal Mohmand, who looks towards camera in the pic, was killed along with his three gunners in an overnight attack in Lakki Marwat on March 30. Photo provided by reporter
At least four policemen, including DSP Iqbal Mohmand, were killed in a terrorist attack on a police check post in Lakki Marwat, Geo News reported on Thursday. 

At least six other personnel sustained injuries in the overnight gun assault.

A police check post in Lakki Marwat came under attack by terrorists in Thursday's wee hours. The exchange of fire with the terrorists is in progress, said police.

The deceased include DSP Iqbal Mohmand, Karamat, Waqar and Ali Marjan. The injured include Head Constable Farooq Shah, Constable Amanatullah, Asghar, Sardar Ali and Arif. The casualties have been shifted to a local hospital. 

Police spokesman said that DSP Iqbal Mohmand, accompanied by three gunners, left for the assault site immediately after the terrorists started firing at the Saddar police station.

However, a roadside bomb exploded as his vehicle passed Pirwala Morr, said the police spokesman. The blast left DSP Iqbal Mohmand martyred along with his gunners.

