Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
AMAdeel Marwat

Terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat martyrs six policemen, including ASI

By
AMAdeel Marwat

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

A van transporting people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this undated photo. — Reuters/File
  • Terrorists open fire on police mobile during routine patrolling.
  • Lakki Marwat police say search operation underway.
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemn it.

LAKKI MARWAT: At least six policemen — including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) — were martyred when two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire on their mobile during routine patrolling, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The incident took place within the parameters of the Dadiwala Police Station when the cops were conducting a routine patrol near a fair in the city, a spokesperson for the city's police said.

The martyred cops include ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police's sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.

The spokesperson for the district's police said that a search operation has been initiated to arrest the terrorists. 

In response to the tragic incident, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the martyrs' families.

He said the deceased policemen have received the high status of martyrdom. "The cowardly act of terrorists should be condemned as much as possible." 

People in cities across the province have come out on the streets recently and demanded an end to terrorism, but authorities have time and again claimed to have the situation under control.

In light of the incidents, CM KP Mahmood Khan earlier this month approved several proposals for strengthening the police department in the province, especially in the merged districts, and gave the go-ahead to the establishment of counter-terrorism department (CTD) offices in all districts.

He okayed the suggestions while chairing the 10th meeting of the Provincial Task Force, where he pledged to provide all available resources to make the police force strong as per contemporary requirements, a handout had said.

