 
menu menu menu
sports
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Sports Desk

BCCI, ICC reject staging Pakistan's World Cup matches in Bangladesh

By
Sports Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Cricket - ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam celebrate after winning the match. — Reuters
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam celebrate after winning the match. — Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have rejected the idea of Pakistan playing its ICC World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh.

Earlier, it was reported Pakistan won’t play in India during the mega event since the Indian board had decided against sending their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup this year.

"Bangladesh was not discussed at all at the Board meeting and full backing for the event in India was given by the Board. We're focused on that," an ICC official told Cricbuzz on Wednesday evening.

ICC General Manager Wasim Khan had also hinted at the possibility of Pakistan playing at a neutral venue during the World Cup.

"I don't know if it would take place here in a different country but a neutral venue is highly likely," Wasim, a former CEO of the PCB had said.

"I don't think that Pakistan will play their matches in India. I think their matches will also be held at a neutral venue just like India's Asia Cup matches."

However, a BCCI official strongly reacted to Wasim’s statement on the matter.

"Wasim Khan has no business talking about the neutral venue, he should stop behaving like a PCB CEO," said a top BCCI official.

It must be noted that in October last year, Pakistani cricket authorities hinted they may pull out of this year's World Cup in India, a day after officials there said they would not send a team to the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan.

Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah had said that India "can't" send a team to Pakistan, adding the tournament would be moved to a neutral venue.

His announcement caught Pakistan by surprise, with officials warning it could "split" the international cricket community.

The PCB said Shah's comments "can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle".

The Pakistan board said it has not received any official communication from the ACC, and noted that hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup had been given to Pakistan under Shah's leadership.

Despite being considered one of the sport's greatest rivalries, India and Pakistan have not met on home soil in any version of the game since 2012, and only play each other in multinational tournaments on neutral grounds.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam gets suggestion from Sarfaraz Ahmed on improving captaincy

Babar Azam gets suggestion from Sarfaraz Ahmed on improving captaincy
Sudden weight loss may hurt Azam Khan's power-hitting, trainer warns

Sudden weight loss may hurt Azam Khan's power-hitting, trainer warns
Pakistan, India likely to play ICC World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh

Pakistan, India likely to play ICC World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh
Aqib Javed slams Pakistan team’s fitness level

Aqib Javed slams Pakistan team’s fitness level
Ferguson, Wenger set record by making way into Premier League Hall of Fame

Ferguson, Wenger set record by making way into Premier League Hall of Fame
Will Karachi be stripped of hosting New Zealand ODI?

Will Karachi be stripped of hosting New Zealand ODI?
Where does Babar Azam stand in latest ICC rankings?

Where does Babar Azam stand in latest ICC rankings?
Argentina's Lionel Messi scores 100th international goal in Curacao romp

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores 100th international goal in Curacao romp
Warwickshire Cricket Club ropes in Hassan Ali for County Cricket 2023

Warwickshire Cricket Club ropes in Hassan Ali for County Cricket 2023
How did Shahid Afridi react to Shadab Khan breaking his record?

How did Shahid Afridi react to Shadab Khan breaking his record?

Haris Rauf ‘appointed’ DSP in Islamabad

Haris Rauf ‘appointed’ DSP in Islamabad
Pak vs Afg: Netizens compare Ihsanullah with Shoaib Akhtar after fiery delivery video

Pak vs Afg: Netizens compare Ihsanullah with Shoaib Akhtar after fiery delivery