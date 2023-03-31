 
time Friday Mar 31 2023
Sania Mirza freshens up her Instagram feed in three-piece fern-green suit

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza livened up the Instagram feed for her fans and followers by posting her stylishly made-up likeness in a fern-green three-piece suit tailored to unmistakable perfection. 

Taking on Instagram, the 36-year-old athlete looked exquisite in the dainty dress in the pictures clicked in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. 

Sania sported a 'corporatishly' formal look in a buttoned waistcoat, coat and trousers and paired it with nude heels. 

The mom-of-one completed her look with gold minimal jewellery and a white beaded bracelet. She wore smokey-eyed makeup with a nude lipstick shade and tied her hair into a low ponytail. 

Recently, the tennis star was in Saudi Arabia to perform in Umrah and shared her worthwhile experience with her Instagram family.

Taking to the photo-and-video-sharing app, the 36-year-old wrote: "It has been the most amazing and fulfilling time here .. may Allah call us back again and again .. In sha Allah .. Alhamdulillah for everything .. ya Rabb tera shukar hai."

She shared short clips of her religious pilgrimage with her family members, including her son, her sister's family and her parents at the Kaaba.

She also shared a few stories of the Holy Kaaba with the caption: "Labaik Allahuma Labaik. Alhamdulillah." 

