Hajj 2023: Last date for application submission extended

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday announced an extension on the last date for Hajj applications till April 7, 2023.

According to a recent notification issued by the ministry, the aspirant pilgrims can now submit the Hajj applications under the sponsorship scheme till April 7 (Friday).



"Now the intending pilgrims may submit their applications by 7th April 2023. It is requested that an extension of the last date for submission of applications under the sponsorship scheme may be communicated to all the missions for publicising the same to overseas Pakistanis," the statement read.

Earlier, the ministry had ruled out the possibility of an extension of the last date which was March 31 (today) and urged the aspirant pilgrims to submit their Hajj applications and dues in the given time period.



Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also issued a list of banks where Hajj applicants can submit their applications and dues.

S.No Name of the bank 1 Habib Bank Limited 2 United Bank Limited 3 National Bank of Pakistan 4 MCB Bank Limited 5 Allied Bank Limited 6 Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited 7 Bank of Punjab 8 Meezan Bank 9 Bank Al-Falah 10 Habib Metropolitan Bank 11 Soneri Bank Limited 12 Faysal Bank Limited 13 Askari Bank Limited 14 Bank Al Habib Limited

"Hajj applications along with Hajj dues are being deposited by the intending pilgrims in the above-designated banks from 16-03-2023 to 02-04-2023," the statement said.



It said that the ministry requires that all designated banks may collect applications and dues from the pilgrims on closed holidays ie Saturday and Sunday (April 1 and 2).

The central bank requested the above-mentioned banks to open all the branches on the said dates to facilitate the pilgrims.