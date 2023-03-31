 
pakistan
Friday Mar 31 2023
Hajj 2023: Last date for application submission extended

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia July 12, 2022. — Reuters
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday announced an extension on the last date for Hajj applications till April 7, 2023. 

According to a recent notification issued by the ministry, the aspirant pilgrims can now submit the Hajj applications under the sponsorship scheme till April 7 (Friday). 

"Now the intending pilgrims may submit their applications by 7th April 2023. It is requested that an extension of the last date for submission of applications under the sponsorship scheme may be communicated to all the missions for publicising the same to overseas Pakistanis," the statement read.

Earlier, the ministry had ruled out the possibility of an extension of the last date which was March 31 (today) and urged the aspirant pilgrims to submit their Hajj applications and dues in the given time period.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also issued a list of banks where Hajj applicants can submit their applications and dues. 

S.NoName of the bank 
1Habib Bank Limited 
2United Bank Limited
3National Bank of Pakistan 
4MCB Bank Limited
5Allied Bank Limited
6Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited
7Bank of Punjab 
8Meezan Bank 
9Bank Al-Falah 
10Habib Metropolitan Bank 
11Soneri Bank Limited
12Faysal Bank Limited
13Askari Bank Limited
14Bank Al Habib Limited

"Hajj applications along with Hajj dues are being deposited by the intending pilgrims in the above-designated banks from 16-03-2023 to 02-04-2023," the statement said. 

It said that the ministry requires that all designated banks may collect applications and dues from the pilgrims on closed holidays ie Saturday and Sunday (April 1 and 2). 

The central bank requested the above-mentioned banks to open all the branches on the said dates to facilitate the pilgrims. 

