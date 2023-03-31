FBISE announces dates for SSC Part II and I exams

An undated image of students appearing in exams. — APP/File

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Friday announced the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II examinations.

“[…] SSC Part I and II Annual Examinations 2023 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad shall commence with effect from Thursday, the 27th of April 2023," the exam schedule notification read.

The exams scheduled to be held in the morning will start at 9am while exams in the evening shift will begin at 2pm.

Check the complete schedule here:







