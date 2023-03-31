 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

FBISE announces dates for SSC Part II and I exams

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

An undated image of students appearing in exams. — APP/File
An undated image of students appearing in exams. — APP/File

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Friday announced the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II examinations.

“[…] SSC Part I and II Annual Examinations 2023 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad shall commence with effect from Thursday, the 27th of April 2023," the exam schedule notification read.

The exams scheduled to be held in the morning will start at 9am while exams in the evening shift will begin at 2pm.

Check the complete schedule here:



More From Pakistan:

Hajj 2023: Last date for application submission extended

Hajj 2023: Last date for application submission extended

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR
SC circular disregards Justice Isa's judgment postponing suo motu cases

SC circular disregards Justice Isa's judgment postponing suo motu cases
Election delay case: SC turns down govt's request to form full court

Election delay case: SC turns down govt's request to form full court
Imran Khan slams govt's 'complete mockery' of Constitution

Imran Khan slams govt's 'complete mockery' of Constitution
PM Shehbaz, Fazlur Rehman satisfied over passage of SC bill

PM Shehbaz, Fazlur Rehman satisfied over passage of SC bill
PM directs authorities to ensure smooth gas supply during Ramadan

PM directs authorities to ensure smooth gas supply during Ramadan
Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites in Pakistan

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites in Pakistan
Eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani gunned down in Karachi

Eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani gunned down in Karachi
Sindh announces public holiday on April 4

Sindh announces public holiday on April 4
HEC launches capacity building programme for lecturers

HEC launches capacity building programme for lecturers
HEC invites applications for Research Awards competition 2023

HEC invites applications for Research Awards competition 2023