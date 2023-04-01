WATCH: Kim Mulkey in tears after leading LSU Tigers to Final Four

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers is seen during the third quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. — AFP

Head coach Kim Mulkey was seen emotional as she led her Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers women's basketball team in only two seasons to the national championship title for the first time defeating Virginia Tech Hokies in the semifinals on Friday with 79-72, reported USA Today.

A video uploaded by NCAA March Madness shows the head coach of the LSU Tigers excited with tears of joy enjoying the moment with players.



Kim Mulkey always remains in the media spotlight due to her flamboyant and distinguished colourful outfits.

"Through my years at Louisiana Tech, I used to wear dresses a lot, and then as I became a head coach, it was harder for me to squat on the sideline in a dress. So I quit wearing dresses, but I’ve always, always felt like I need to look nice. I need to be professional", she noted after making her way to the Final Four.



The LSU Tigers will be facing off against the winner South Carolina-Iowa to Sunday’s title.

In another video posted on Twitter, the Tigers can be seen cheering their win as they have made history.

Prominent Alexis Morris took LSU with 27 points while Angel Reese contributed 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Virginia Tech led by Elizabeth Kitley's scored 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Kayana Traylor and Georgia Amoore added 17 each.

The Hokies were appearing tired however, LSU were energized.

It was a remarkable comeback of the high-ranking women’s basketball for the Tigers.

The Tiger’s head coach won three titles at Baylor. When she became the head coach of LSU before the 2021 season, she pledged to secure the winning title. It was astonishing that she took the team so fast to the titles.