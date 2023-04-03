Shakira leaves Spain with her kids ‘in search of happiness’

Shakira has finally taken off from the city of Barcelona enroute to the United States after her messy split with boyfriend and former footballer Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian singer shared a post on Instagram on Monday, April 3rd, 2023, bidding farewell to the Spanish city, where she resided with her two sons and Piqué for the past decade.

“I established myself in Barcelona to give my kids stability, the same one we are now looking for in another corner of the world alongside my family, friends and the sea,” Shakira wrote in Spanish, translated via Deadline.

“Today we start a new chapter in search of their happiness.”

She continued, “Thank you to everyone that surfed with my in the Barcelona waves, the city in which I learned that friendship is longer than love. Thanks to everyone that helped me, dried my tears, inspired me and made my grow.”

As the singer said goodbye, she told fans that she will return for them in the future. “Thanks to all my Spanish fans that gave me their loyalty and love. For you guys, it’s only a see you later and like my father said many times, we’ll see you on the curves.”

Per previous reports, the Hips Don’t Lie singer is heading to Miami, Florida with her sons Milan and Sasha.



The singer, 46, announced her separation from the football star, 36, last May after 12 years together. However, in the months that followed, the former couple made headlines after Piqué was accused of having an affair with Clara Chia.

Shakira broke her silence on the separation in September 2022 in a cover story interview for Elle.

The Whenever Wherever told the outlet that the split had been “tough” but it had been “incredibly difficult” for her two children who are 10 and 8 years old.

“I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life,” she said.

Since then, the singer has dropped a few diss tracks seemingly confirming Piqué’s infidelity.