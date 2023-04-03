Naseem Shah clears the air about marriage rumours

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah (centre) pictured with his father (right) and another relative. — Instagram stories screengrab

A recent post by Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah caused a stir on social media regarding the engagement or marriage of the cricketer.



Shah rose to popularity following his sparkling performances in the Asia Cup 2022 and has been in the headlines ever since due to one reason or another.

A few days back, the 20-year-old paceman shared a picture on his Instagram stories, in which he was sitting with his father and another old man, seemingly in a drawing room. Shah was wearing a black t-shirt with a prayer cap on his head while his father and the other men were dressed in traditional clothes.

The cricketer had captioned the picture as "Blessed with the best Alhamdullah". The setting and caption of the picture gave the netizens a feeling that Shah could be getting engaged or married.

However, the young paceman cleared the air in a new Instagram story saying that the previous post "wasn't about getting engaged or nikahfied".

"[...] mentioning 'blessed' doesn't mean that its all about getting into [a] relationship or anything," Shah wrote in the Instagram story.

He said that the picture was from a simple gathering with his family for iftar, as it is the holy month of Ramadan.

He also requested people to stop misinterpreting and hoped the matter was clear now.

It may be noted that Naseem's father, while speaking about the youngster's marriage plans last year, had said that the pacer had no intention of marrying for the next four or five years.



It is no secret that the skilful bowling of Pakistan’s talented fast-bowler Naseem Shah has amazed everyone. He was recently appointed as honourary DSP for Quetta police.



The right-arm pacer’s economy in T20 cricket has been only 6.06 since the start of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. Even more amazing is the fact that during the final phase of the innings (overs 16-20), the speedster concedes runs at merely 6.56 per over.

The 20-year-old has featured in 15 Tests, five ODIs, and 16 T20Is over the course of his international career and has bagged 74 wickets.