PSL 2023: Amazing fact about Naseem Shah

Undated photograph of Naseem Shah. — Twitter/File

While it is no secret that the skilful bowling of Pakistan’s talented fast-bowler Naseem Shah has amazed everyone, recent stats further cement his talent and efforts on the field.

The right-arm pacer’s economy in T20 cricket has been only 6.06 since the start of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. Even more amazing is the fact that during the final phase of the innings (overs 16-20), the speedster concedes runs at merely 6.56 per over.

Shah is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight. He has taken two wickets in three matches, so far, at an impressive economy rate of 5.4.

The 20-year-old has featured in 15 Tests, five ODIs, and 16 T20Is over the course of his international career and has bagged 74 wickets.

While replying to a question, during an exclusive interview with Geo News, Shah said that he tries to give his best in every game he plays because performance matters only if your team is winning.

"Every team plays with the aim to win the match and every player tries to contribute to the team's cause," he said.

"Being a bowler, my job is to do my best bowling, regardless of who the batter is. I never target any individual batter. Regardless of who comes against me, my job is to be my best and take his wicket," Shah added.

He rated all the participating teams in PSL as equally good and mentioned fielding an area that could create a difference among all the teams.

"If we look at the pitches, they are very good and batting friendly, the thing which can help your side while bowling is your effort in the fielding, the runs you save as fielding side will be important for you and can help you take edge over the other sides," he said.

"Each team is equipped with top-class players, all the teams are strong, you can't be complacent against any team because in T20, no matter how good a side you are, if it is your opponents' day, they will win over you," he concluded.