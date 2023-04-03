 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Shefali Jariwala talks about ‘low self-esteem’ post epilepsy seizures

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Shefali Jariwala opens up about her low self-esteem issues
Shefali Jariwala opens up about her low self-esteem issues 

Shefali Jariwala suffered epilepsy seizures when she was fifteen years old. She suffered from self-esteem issues and as an aspiring computer specialist and an actress, she has come a long way.

Talking about it, she said, "I had my first seizure when I was 15, and for a decade, living with epilepsy was a challenge. Mood and anxiety disorders affected schoolwork and social functioning. At that age, expressing feelings of hopelessness and helplessness was impossible.”

She further added, “I had such low self-esteem. But as I grew older, there were newer challenges. The stress of having a seizure at an inappropriate time and place always loomed over my head, especially after Kaanta Laga when I was shooting and performing on stage, traveling so much."

She concluded, "That’s all in the past now, medicines, a strong support system, and positive lifestyle changes have helped me. And now I’m seizure-free for 15 years. Overcoming epilepsy has made me mentally stronger, physically fitter, and I am living my best life now."

More From Showbiz:

When Anurag Kashyap called out Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera's failures

When Anurag Kashyap called out Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera's failures
Priyanka Chopra admits ‘I have moved on’

Priyanka Chopra admits ‘I have moved on’

Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan reunite at NMACC Gala

Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan reunite at NMACC Gala

Ira Khan poses with Nick Jonas, calls him ‘teenage fantasy’

Ira Khan poses with Nick Jonas, calls him ‘teenage fantasy’
Desi 'Harry Potter' in the works?

Desi 'Harry Potter' in the works?
Ravi Kishan dishes on past 'arrogance'

Ravi Kishan dishes on past 'arrogance'
Salman Khan teases fan with new 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' song

Salman Khan teases fan with new 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' song

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana opens up about 'late pregnancy'

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana opens up about 'late pregnancy'
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan': OTT rights fight intensifies

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan': OTT rights fight intensifies
Anushka Sharma liked THIS thing about Virat Kohli before they started dating

Anushka Sharma liked THIS thing about Virat Kohli before they started dating
Shweta Tiwari opens up about her 'two failed marriages'

Shweta Tiwari opens up about her 'two failed marriages'
Ajay Devgn faces ‘strong reaction’ by netizens for THIS gesture

Ajay Devgn faces ‘strong reaction’ by netizens for THIS gesture