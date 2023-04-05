Is WhatsApp introducing a bottom navigation bar?

A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed WhatsApp logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new update by bringing a bottom navigation bar for users in the future update of the app, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the new update is being rolled out by bringing the version up to 2.23.8.4.

WhatsApp is working on a tweaked user interface for the app which is currently under development and is not yet ready to be released to beta testers.

This comes after users' continuous requests to redesign the WhatsApp interface as they feel that it has been outdated and not as user-friendly as it could be.

Users also requested WhatsApp provide a modern and intuitive way to navigate the app so that it is easier for them to access important features like chats, calls, communities, and status quickly.

The WhatsApp news tracker said that the messaging app decided to work on the tweaked interface after several requests from users.

Through the new navigation bar, users will be able to easily navigate between different sections of the app as it would be easily accessible to them from the bottom of the screen.

This navigation bar can provide consistency across different platforms as the interface for iOS and Android are different from one another and users can find it confusing when switching between the two.

Moreover, this change is users' demand for a modern interface which means WhatsApp has finally taken user feedback seriously and is working to enhance user experience.