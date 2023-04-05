Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies puts hiring update for post-production of ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan's fans wonder whether 'Jawan' will release on June 2 or not

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment posted a hiring update on their twitter handle for the post-production team for Jawan.

Red Chillies shared a post on Twitter mentioning different available vacancies in the post-production unit. It also dropped a news poster of Jawan.

Their twitter handle wrote: “Join SRK's next mega VFX action movie, #Jawan! We're seeking passionate artists to join our dynamic team and bring the director's vision to life. Access cutting-edge technology and work alongside talented industry professionals.”

The post has left fans to wonder whether the film will be releasing on June 2 or not if they are still hiring. Netizen’s reaction has taken the internet by a storm.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is a much-awaited film of 2023 after Pathaan. Directed by Atlee, the film is going to star SRK in a double role; a thief and an intelligence officer. The commercial entertainer also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Jawan is slated to release on June 2, 2023, reports Indiatoday.