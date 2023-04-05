 
Alka Yagnik reveals she had ‘no clue about BTS’

Alka Yagnik became the most streamed artist on Spotify
Alka Yagnik recently made an interesting revelation about herself. The veteran vocalist did not know the one of the most hyped up Korean bands BTS, and she was also unaware of her achievement of becoming most streamed artist on Spotify. The Indian singer left Taylor Swift behind.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, she recalled, "I had no clue about BTS. My daughter told me about the global pop icons. She also explained what it meant to leave them behind in numbers."

She further added, "When I asked Syesha, who is BTS, she was shocked. She told me 'Ma, you are a wonder!' She told me about them but it did not affect me much. She was surprised to see that I was not too excited despite such a huge achievement."

