Zayn Malik gets new haircut in a rare snap: Check it out

Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik revealed his new haircut in a rare snap from his recording studio.

On Thursday, April 6, Zayn Malik posed with producer Daniel Zaidenstadt in a new cornrows hairstyle.

As per Daily Mail, It was Malik's first appearance in a long time with completely new hair.

The One Direction alum, 30, struck a playful pose with his producer and was dressed up casually in a black T-shirt.

Daniel also took to Instagram to thank Malik and wrote, "Zayn hooked me up with his own design for my new DJ project."

The snaps come after rumours of Malik dating Selena Gomez.



