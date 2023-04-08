Green Line Bus extends timings for late night Eid shoppers in Karachi

Green Line BRT extends timings for late night Eid shoppers in Karachi. Twitter/PTIOfficial

In a move aimed at facilitating citizens' shopping needs during the final days of the holy month of Ramadan, Karachi's main metro service, the Green Line bus service, has announced temporary changes to its schedule.

As citizens prepare for the upcoming festive occasion of Eidul Fitr, the service will now run later into the night to accommodate the increased shopping activities. A spokesperson has explained that this decision has been made with the convenience of the community in mind.

The bus service will begin at 7am each morning from the two terminals, and will continue until 11:30 pm from Abdullah Chowk, Sarjani Town to the Numaish Chowrangi station, according to the announcement.

The down track service from Numaish Chowrangi will continue until 12:30am.

With the announcement of the updated schedule, the last bus from Surjani Town will depart at 11:30pm, and the last bus from Numaish Chowrangi will leave at 12:30am.

This change in timings has been made to cater to citizens who will be busy shopping and running errands during the holy month, and to provide greater convenience for commuters during these special days, said the spokesman.