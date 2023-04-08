Who is newly-wed UAE princess Sheikha Mahra?

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's daughter Sheikha Mahra. — Instagram/@hhshmahra

Sheikha Mahra, who is the daughter of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has recently signed a marriage contract with her fiance Sheikh Mana, said Harpers Bazaar Arabia.

According to an official statement on Sheikha’s Instagram account, the couple revealed that they had celebrated their Katb Al-Kitaab — which is the official marriage ceremony and signing of the marriage contract.

The news of their marriage was confirmed by the couple who shared it through a poem written by the groom's father.

“There were joys on God’s day, books were written, and congratulations were exchanged from every home. Everyone is blessed with joy, and our night is as bright as day from the good news on the day of 'Mana.' From the daughters of the wind and along the fringe is a 'Mahra' in which there is fondness and estrangement…”



The couple did not share any details or pictures of the royal wedding and there are no details about the celebrations of the wedding party.

Sheikha, who is 29 years old, is the daughter of UAE's Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. She has a degree in International Relations from a university in the UK.

Recently, she got a college degree from Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

According to Arabian Business, Sheikha has been sighted at nationwide events including exhibitions, fashion shows, and award ceremonies.

She is also recognised for engaging in philanthropic, and social work and supporting causes like environmental sustainability, female empowerment, aid to the underprivileged, and the advancement of local talent.