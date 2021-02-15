Pakistani envoy presents credentials to UAE's VP Sheikh Mohammed

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assured the Pakistani envoy of his government’s support during a ceremony held Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.
  • According to the press release, the special ceremony was held at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the ambassador and assured him of his government’s support.
  • Mahmood also expressed good wishes from President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

DUBAI: The Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Afzaal Mahmood Sunday presented credentials to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

According to a press release, the special ceremony was held at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

Read more: 10,000 Pakistani expats in UAE waiting for NICOPs since a month

His Highness welcomed the ambassador and assured him of his government’s support during his tenure of posting. 

Meanwhile, Mahmood also expressed good wishes from President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan and UAE will do their utmost to strengthen fraternal relations, said the Ambassador of Pakistan.

