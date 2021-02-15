Pakistani envoy presents credentials to UAE's VP Sheikh Mohammed

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assured the Pakistani envoy of his government’s support during a ceremony held Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

DUBAI: The Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Afzaal Mahmood Sunday presented credentials to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

According to a press release, the special ceremony was held at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness welcomed the ambassador and assured him of his government’s support during his tenure of posting.

Meanwhile, Mahmood also expressed good wishes from President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan and UAE will do their utmost to strengthen fraternal relations, said the Ambassador of Pakistan.